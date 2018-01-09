Tuesday, Jan. 9, is a code yellow air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities. The rating is based on particulate matter in the air.

