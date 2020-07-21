Wednesday, July 22, 2020, is a code yellow air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities. This forecast is based on particulate matter in the air.

For the ridge tops, it is a code green air quality forecast day. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

WNC Regional Air Quality Agency

125 South Lexington Avenue, Suite 101

Asheville, NC 28801

Phone: 828-250-6777