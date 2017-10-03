Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2017, is a code green air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For the ridge tops, it is a code yellow air quality forecast day. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

Click on the map below for an updated, detailed forecast.

WNC Regional Air Quality Agency

125 South Lexington Avenue, Suite 101

Asheville, NC 28801

Phone: 828.250.6777