Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

Saturday, November 18, 2023, GREEN air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For the northern ridge tops, it is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For the southern ridge tops, it is a code ORANGE air quality forecast day. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, active adults, and those with heart or respiratory disease, including asthma, should limit outdoor activity.

The 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 is still in effect.

Buncombe County issued a state of emergency banning burning effective at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 due to the extreme risk of fire. The declaration applies within the municipal limits of the City of Asheville, the Town of Weaverville, the town of Woodfin, the Town of Black Mountain, the Town of Montreat, and the Town of Biltmore Forest.

The state of emergency will continue until emergency service officials advise the County otherwise.

Under the state of emergency, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including fire pits, campfires, tiki torches, and chimineas. Only the preparation of food using outdoor grills is allowed.

For up-to-date forecasts and discussion over the weekend, go to: