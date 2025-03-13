Air Quality Forecast: Yellow

Friday, March 14, 2025, is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys and ridge tops of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/