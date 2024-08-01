Air quality forecast yellow and green for Friday, Aug. 2

News release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow program:

Forecast for Buncombe County, NC
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Friday, Aug 2: 60 AQI Moderate Particle Pollution (2.5 microns)
45 AQI Good Ozone
Extended Forecast
Saturday, Aug 3: 60 AQI Moderate Particle Pollution (2.5 microns)
43 AQI Good Ozone
Sunday, Aug 4: 45 AQI Good Particle Pollution (2.5 microns)
43 AQI Good Ozone
For additional information concerning the air quality forecast including a detailed forecast discussion, please visit the following link on the NC Division Of Air Quality Web Site: https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/
Care for the Air
— Drive less: carpool, vanpool, take the bus, telecommute.
— Conserve electricity.
— Pack a lunch or walk to lunch.
— Avoid idling your vehicle.
— Refuel and mow after 6:00pm.

Air Quality Index (AQI)
Green………..0- 50 AQI……..Good air quality. No health risks are expected. Enjoy outdoor
……………………………………….activities!
Yellow…….51-100 AQI……..Moderate air quality. Air quality is okay, but unusually sensitive
……………………………………….people may be affected, especially when the AQI nears 100.
Orange….101-150 AQI……..Air quality is Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Children,
……………………………………….active adults, and those with heart or respiratory disease,
……………………………………….including asthma, should limit outdoor activity.
Red……….151-200 AQI……..Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid prolonged outdoor
……………………………………….activity.
Purple……201-300 AQI……..Very Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid outdoor
……………………………………….activity.

