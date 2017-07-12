PRESS RELEASE from ALDI:

ARDEN, N.C. – July 10, 2017 – Known for offering wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry, ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocery stores*, will host a hiring event for its Asheville-area stores on Thursday, July 13. Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associate, Shift Manager and Manager Trainee positions.

The hiring event is in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area, offering customers the ALDI brand promise of high-quality grocery items at impossibly low prices.

What: ALDI hiring event for its stores in Arden, Asheville and Hendersonville

Who: ALDI representatives, local residents currently seeking employment opportunities

When: Thursday, July 13

7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: ALDI, 330 Airport Road, Arden, NC 28704

Positions:

• Store Associate – $11.00 per hour

• Shift Manager – $15.50 per hour

• Manager Trainee – $54,000 per year ($22.00 per hour averaging 45 hours per week), with an opportunity to earn $70,000 to $75,000 per year as a Store Manager

Job Requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI Quick Facts:

• ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry

• ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

• All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

· Awarded National 2017 Top Workplaces that recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement

· Recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year