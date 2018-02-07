Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced this morning that all facilities at the Mission Pardee Health campus are open and operating on normal business hours. This includes the YMCA, Pardee Urgent Care, all physician practices, Southeastern Sports Medicine, and Pardee Rehabilitation and Aquatic Therapy. Pardee officials will provide bottled water to patients and staff at their facilities until the boil water advisory issued by the Hendersonville Water and Sewer Operations is lifted.