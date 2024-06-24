From N.C. Department of Transportation:

Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation have completed major operations at two locations of Interstate 40 in the Pigeon River Gorge, allowing all four lanes to open Tuesday for the summer travel season.

Kiewit Construction operated since November with one lane closed in both directions from mile markers 18-20. The closures allowed crews to safely finish building three new structures to replace the “High Bridge” over Jonathan Creek and White Oak Road (one bridge in each direction) and the “Low Bridge” over White Oak Road in Haywood County.

Even though major operations are complete at these locations and all lanes are open, crews will operate with occasional nighttime lane closures through the summer to complete paving and median wall construction.

These necessary replacements are part of a five-bridge project, the first of its kind in the state administered in a new method with the intent of forming a partnership between NCDOT, the contractor and the design team. The Construction Manager/General Contractor method is designed to expedite delivery from the first step in the design phase to the last inspection. Kiewit earned the contract for $84.3 million.

Contract crews will next mobilize to begin replacing one bridge over Fines Creek Road at Exit 15 and another bridge over the Pigeon River near mile marker 16. Lane closures will return this fall to expedite construction of these bridges.

Transportation officials remind drivers to plan ahead, drive alert, and obey all posted signs in the Pigeon River Gorge.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.