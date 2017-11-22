Aloft Asheville Downtown Hosts Santa Paws Event

Asheville, N.C. (November 21, 2017) – Aloft Asheville Downtown, owned and operated by McKibbon Hospitality, announced today that it will be hosting its second annual Photos with Santa Paws Event benefitting Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue (CAAR). The event will be held in the hotel lobby on Saturday, December 2, from 5-8 p.m. and is open to the public and hotel guests. Photos with Santa will cost $20 with all proceeds going to Charlie’s Angels. Guests are invited to bring their four-legged and/or two-legged family members. Attendees will also be treated to hot chocolate and cookies.

The second annual Santa Paws event is a part of Aloft Asheville Downtown’s continued partnership with Charlie’s Angels and their commitment to helping find homes for Asheville’s foster dogs. Charlie’s Angels will put all funds toward the animals in their care. Aloft Asheville Downtown has been partnering with CAAR since 2014, when they joined forces to launch a foster dog adoption program. Through the program, Aloft Asheville Downtown fosters dogs in need of a forever home, housing one dog at a time who can be adopted by hotel guests and visitors. Since its inception, the program has placed nearly 100 dogs with their forever families. The hotel has also contributed funds to CARR over the years and includes the community in fundraisers by hosting events such as Santa Paws.

“We’re looking forward to kicking off the Holiday season with Santa Paws,” says Aloft Asheville Downtown’s general manager David McCartney. “It’s a great way for our guests and community to get into the giving spirit while enjoying time with their families and friends and visiting Santa.”

For more information about Aloft Asheville Downtown, visit www.aloftashevilledowntown.com or www.facebook.com/aloftasheville. To learn more about McKibbon Hospitality, visit www.mckibbon.com. To learn more about Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue, visit www.wncanimalrescue.org.