Press release from the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is expanding its base of public policy volunteers in Buncombe and Henderson counties to support the organization’s advocacy efforts locally and nationally.

Alzheimer’s Ambassadors are needed in Henderson County to serve as an in-district contact for a targeted member of Congress. Ambassadors develop trusted relationships with their assigned congressional office, perform grassroots advocacy activities, are invited to attend the annual Alzheimer’s Association Forum in Washington, D.C. and participate in monthly calls and training sessions.

Alzheimer’s State Champions are needed in Buncombe and Henderson counties to work with state legislators. Champions schedule legislative visits and invite members of the North Carolina General Assembly to the Association’s events in their home districts. Additionally, they attend the Alzheimer’s Association’s State Advocacy Day in Raleigh in the spring, leading small groups in legislative meetings at the state capital to drive home our state priority asks.

“Our advocates play a key role in helping improve the quality of care and life for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families by carrying our message to elected officials at the federal, state and local levels,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “Working together we are making an impact in changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease, which is one of the most critical public health issues in America.”

Training is provided for all Alzheimer’s Association public policy volunteers. Political experience is not required and efforts are strictly bipartisan. For any questions or to sign up, contact Scott Herrick at sherrick@alz.org or call 800-272-3900. For more information, visit alzimpact.org/volunteer.

Additional Facts and Figures:

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 473,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.

In 2018, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 538 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $6.8 billion.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter:

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. We provide a variety of services including a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. We offer opportunities to get involved and to make a difference. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.