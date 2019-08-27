Press release from American Cancer Society:

WHAT:

Breast cancer survivors and local community members will unite to share their stories at an inspirational kickoff for the seventh annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The American Cancer Society has brought this noncompetitive, inspirational event back to Asheville by popular demand. The campaign raises awareness and funds to help create a world free without breast cancer and ensures no one faces breast cancer alone.

Breast cancer doesn’t just affect women. Thousands of men are diagnosed with the disease in the US every year. And so are more than 266,000 of their daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and friends. The American Cancer Society created the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to engage and empower male community leaders in the fight to end breast cancer. 2019 Real Men Wear Pink Candidates will also be presented at the kickoff, each of whom have accepted a fundraising challenge and competes to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 27th

5:30pm to 7:30pm

WHERE:

Highland Brewing Company

12 Old Charlotte Hwy

Asheville, NC

BACKGROUND: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer participants raise funds for the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking breast cancer research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,920 will die from the disease this year.

Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million for a world without breast cancer. Today, walks are held in more than 200 communities nationwide.