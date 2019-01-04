Press release from Henderson County Tourism Development Authority:

The Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host an American Kennel Club (AKC) agility trial Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 25 – 27, 2019. The event will be held at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center McGough Arena in Fletcher from 8:00am until 3:00pm Friday-Saturday and 8:00am-12:00pm on Sunday. Spectators are welcome to attend and admission is free. Please leave your dog comfortably at home.

Over 200 purebred dogs, from throughout the southeast, will compete at various levels of difficulty, against each other and the clock. There will be approximately 60 AKC registered breeds competing.

Agility is a competitive team sport comprised of a handler and his or her dog. The object of agility is for the handler to navigate the dog through a timed obstacle course without the dog making a mistake. The agility course is comprised of jumps; weave poles, tunnels and climbing apparatuses. Agility rules focus on safety for the dog. The sport of agility combines control, training and drive into a challenging game for both the handler and the dog. Agility training heightens the bond between dog and handler and provides fun exercise for both. Agility is one of the fastest growing dog sports in the USA.

The FAST (Fifteen and Send Time) class is an additional test of strategy, accuracy, speed, timing and distance handling, to demonstrate a dog’s athletic ability. The distance challenge must be completed correctly for a qualifying run; it can be attempted anytime during the run.

Time 2 Beat (T2B) gives each dog a chance to set the “Time to Beat” for each jump height. This class is the most interactive class with the most accurate and fastest dog setting the pace. Dogs from the novice, open and excellent classes compete against each other on the same course.

AKC’s exciting Premier courses are designed to challenge dogs and their handlers at an increased skill and speed level. The courses are set above the Master class with varied approach angles, spacing and discrimination obstacles.

The American Kennel Club was founded in 1884 and is the nation’s leading not-for-profit organization devoted to the study, breeding, exhibiting and advancement of purebred dogs.

For more information about the trial or Blue Ridge Agility Club, visit http://blueridgeagility.com