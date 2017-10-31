Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) announces a new program for children ages 5-10 to enjoy an evening at the museum. Night at the Museum will begin on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and continue throughout the year on the second Friday of every month. Parents and caregivers are invited to drop their children off at the museum for a night of pizza, exhibits and hands-on science fun. Registration for Night at the Museum is available on ashevillescience.org/events. Tickets for non-members are $15, while tickets for members are $12.

Night at the Museum provides an engaging evening of science exploration for children to enjoy. “It’s a kid’s dream to run around a science museum after hours! Night at the museum is an evening full of pizza, fun, climbing, digging, and tinkering. It also gives parents a chance to go out without having to find a babysitter,” says Cory Van Auken, marketing manager at AMOS.

Participants are invited to take on the Hall of Minerals Scavenger Hunt, fly through the cosmos in the AMOS Interactive Panorama, climb through the canopy in the Appalachian Forest, dig for dinosaur bones in the Fossil Dig and explore topography with the brand new Terra Box exhibit. Pizza and a movie will also be provided by the museum for attendees to enjoy in the AMOS STEM Lab.

For more information about AMOS and the Night at the Museum program, contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or visit ashevillescience.org/events.