Press release from Conserving Carolina:

To celebrate the winter solstice – the longest night of the year – a nighttime walk to Hooker Falls will be hosted by Conserving Carolina on Saturday, December 21, in DuPont State Recreational Forest, at 7 p.m. Meet at the Hooker Falls parking lot on DuPont/Staton Road in DuPont State Recreational Forest. There is no charge for this event and it is open to the public. Participants can register by emailing Pam Torlina at, pam@conservingcarolina.org.

In the dark of night, the group will stroll along a one-fourth mile trail to the base of Hooker Falls. After arriving at the waterfall, the group will create soft “moonlight” by shining flashlights on the falls…creating a quiet moment to celebrate the return of the sun to the northern hemisphere.

Participants are invited to bring a thermos with a warm (non-alcoholic) drink to toast the sun’s return when we arrive back at the parking lot. Bring a flashlight to help illuminate the waterfall and for use when necessary. The event will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain, snow, or ice.

For more information about this walk, visit Conserving Carolina’s website calendar of events, https://conservingcarolina.org/calendar/2019-12/. In the event of inclement weather, please visit the website calendar of events for updates. If cancellation is necessary, the website event will be updated by 12 p.m. on the day of the walk.

For your safety, do not attempt any hike beyond your ability and experience. Walkers should wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Please be sure to bring water for own use and any personal medication that you may require.

Conserving Carolina, your local land trust, is dedicated to protecting land and water, promoting good stewardship, and creating opportunities for people to enjoy nature. Learn more and become a member at conservingcarolina.org.