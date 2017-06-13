Press release:

ANAM CARA THEATRE CO. presents CAFE LE MONDE

6/16, 6/17, 6/23, 6/24, 6/30 AND 7/1 @ TOY BOAT

ALL SHOWS 8PM

Anam Cara Theatre Company presents Cafe le Monde by Charles L. Mee, directed by Missy Bell.

Fridays and Saturdays, June 16-17, 23-24, & 30-July 1, 2017. All shows at 8pm, doors at 7:30pm.

Toy Boat Community Art Space, 101 Fairview Rd. Asheville, NC 28803

$16 in advance, $20 at the door

Advance tickets at www.anamcaratheatre.org/tickets

Cafe le Monde is a wild romp through the mind and heart of the creative spirit. Set entirely in a cafe, this immersive theatre experience will touch your heart and inspire your soul.

CAST:

Jaime Blalock

Emily Crock

Phillipe Coquet

Bonnie Freestone

Matthew Harper

Steve Jencks

Clary Lamberton

Amanda Shive

Aaron Ybarra

and Oliver (the dog)

This performance is for mature audiences.