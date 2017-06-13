Press release:
ANAM CARA THEATRE CO. presents CAFE LE MONDE
6/16, 6/17, 6/23, 6/24, 6/30 AND 7/1 @ TOY BOAT
ALL SHOWS 8PM
Anam Cara Theatre Company presents Cafe le Monde by Charles L. Mee, directed by Missy Bell.
Fridays and Saturdays, June 16-17, 23-24, & 30-July 1, 2017. All shows at 8pm, doors at 7:30pm.
Toy Boat Community Art Space, 101 Fairview Rd. Asheville, NC 28803
$16 in advance, $20 at the door
Advance tickets at www.anamcaratheatre.org/tickets
Cafe le Monde is a wild romp through the mind and heart of the creative spirit. Set entirely in a cafe, this immersive theatre experience will touch your heart and inspire your soul.
CAST:
Jaime Blalock
Emily Crock
Phillipe Coquet
Bonnie Freestone
Matthew Harper
Steve Jencks
Clary Lamberton
Amanda Shive
Aaron Ybarra
and Oliver (the dog)
This performance is for mature audiences.
