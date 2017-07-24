Press release:

It is with gratitude and eagerness for future endeavors that I write to let you know about an upcoming transition for Anam Cara Theatre Company. As many of you know, we have been producing 13 or more shows per season, an exciting, yet overwhelming undertaking. Sometimes I sit in the back row of an Anam Cara show and my heart swells with gratitude. This. We’ve created this. And it all started with rehearsals in basements and living rooms in 2008. I am forever grateful to all those who believed in my dream and listened to my ramblings over breakfast or beer, those who have shown up with a drill in hand, or stayed late into the light wielding a paint brush, or spent hours at sweltering summertime rehearsals. I’m especially grateful for the artists and audiences who’ve taken risks, pushed themselves, and opened their eyes to all that theatre can be. We have created an ever-expanding family and I am humbled to be a part of it.

After nearly nine years of producing incredible work, we have determined it is time to step into a new phase. We will be taking some time off from producing full seasons of work to hone in on exactly what approach we want to take. An avant garde theatre company at our core, we will be focusing largely, but perhaps not exclusively, on devised work that may be more regionally accepted as performance art. The length of this hiatus is indefinite, but we will be carrying a much lighter, more focused load. The best thing you can do to support us is to continue to spread the word about the work we do and become a patron on our Patreon page. We promise to keep patrons in the loop and send fun tidbits of creativity along the way.

Accordion Time Machine’s show “B-Sides” will close out our season on July 28 and 29. This tight-knit ensemble will perform their hearts out. I hope you will come see the show if you are able.