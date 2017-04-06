Press release:

Accordion Time Machine, Anam Cara’s Experimental Theatre Ensemble, presents “To Be Determined”

Friday, April 7 AND Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 8:00pm

Toy Boat Community Art Space 101 Fairview Rd. Asheville, NC 28803

Tickets $13 in advance, $16 at the door

Advance tickets at anamcaratheatre.org/tickets

There will be cats, toasters, memories, pain, hilarity, and grotesque eating. Something will probably happen to you. It might be something good. It will definitely be something great. Also, you will feel feelings. Doors open at 7:30 — come and experience a FREE surprise workshop by super talented guest instructors!

Accordion Time Machine is Anam Cara Theatre Company’s experimental theatre ensemble. The group currently has an ensemble of seven people, with a rotating cast. ATM performs a new show, based on a new theme, roughly every other month. The pieces within the shows are raw and personal, at times very dramatic, at times hilarious and absurd. The group employs a collaborative process to arrive at their performance pieces, often incorporating audience interaction, improvisation, and the element of surprise. The audience/performer conventions of traditional theatre are held loosely, bringing a unique theatrical experience to the community. More information about the group can be found at www.anamcaratheatre.org/atm.

Anam Cara Theatre Company produces experimental theatre that empowers artists, promotes equality, challenges thinking and transforms community. We provide a safe space for artists and audiences to take risks, grow, and collaborate. For tickets and more information about Anam Cara Theatre Company, please visit www.anamcaratheatre.org, email info@anamcaratheatre.org or call 828-633-1773.