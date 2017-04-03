Press release:

On Sunday, April 9, Australian author Andy Griffiths joins us to introduce the newest book in his hilarious internationally bestselling Treehouse series.

Your kids probably know the Treehouse books. And if they like funny books like Diary of A Wimpy Kid with lots of wild imaginative illustrations, they will definitely love these books. Join us at Spellbound for a fun and wacky presentation that will include Andy leading us in balloon orchestra renditions of his favorite songs. (Balloons provided free of charge.)

Andy will also help us unveil a special Treehouse themed Little Free Library that The POP Project is donating to Hall Fletcher Elementary. Half of the event’s sales proceeds will go to POP Project, a local all-volunteer nonprofit that distributes free books to places they’re needed, including prisons, shelters, and local schools.

No ticket or purchase is required to enjoy the presentation, but purchase of at least one of Andy’s Treehouse books from Spellbound is required to get in the signing line. We strongly recommend pre-purchasing below to save time waiting in line the day of the event.