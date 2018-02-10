Quilt of Valor presented to Angel Medical Center team member

George Carter, Angel Medical Center Pharmacist, was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor created by the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild. George was a member of the ROTC at University of Georgia where he graduated with a Pharmacy degree as a second lieutenant.

George was originally stationed in Panama at Howard Air Force Base where he became the administrator in the pharmacy. He then was stationed in Thailand where he began doing civic action duty going out into the villages doing medical community service.

Following his service in Thailand, George was stationed in Nepal and was on active duty for Desert Storm. He served 11 years active duty and 14 years in the reserves, finishing his duty as a lieutenant colonel.

The Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild started creating quilts for our American heroes in 2008. Including the quilt presented to George, the total number of Quilts of Valor made by the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild comes to 861.

The quilts are made to cover our veterans with comfort and healing, thanking them for protecting and defending our freedoms in times of war. As part of the ceremony, the quilts are wrapped around the honored veteran, complete with a hug.

The original Quilt of Valor was created by a Blue Star Mom when her son was deployed to Afghanistan in 2003. The other mothers of the men in her son’s unit decided to make one for each member of the squadron, and a tradition was born. Quilts of Valor has spread throughout the United States as well as England, Australia and Canada. Since their beginning in 2003, 180,000 quilts have been made and given to members of our armed forces who served during wartime.