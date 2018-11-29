Press release from the Blue Ridge Humane Society:

As the Blue Ridge Humane Society celebrates a record-breaking adoption year, we are thrilled to welcome Angela Prodrick as our new Executive Director. She officially began her new role on Nov. 26.

“For the last three years, Angela has been an invaluable member of the Blue Ridge Humane Society family,” says Caroline Gunther, Blue Ridge Humane Society Board of Directors Chair. “Angela’s passion for our mission is evident and I am elated to have her continue with us in her new role.”

Prodrick, a graduate of New York State University at Geneseo, brings a wealth of knowledge to the role with over seven years’ experience in animal welfare. Prior to taking the position of Community Outreach and Volunteer Director with Blue Ridge Humane in 2015, Prodrick worked at the Seneca Park, NY, Zoo and as Humane Education Manager at Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester. During her tenure with Blue Ridge Humane, Angela created and facilitated our volunteer programs, the community pet food assistance program, the pet rehoming incentive, our pet helpline, vaccine clinics, as well as our Meals on Wheels Pet Pals program, Safe Haven, Reading to the Rescue, and our school-based animal humane education programs.

Prodrick is a member of the Association of Professional Humane Educators, a 2018 graduate of Vision Henderson County, and a volunteer as a Raptor Care/Interpreter & Education Docent at the WNC Nature Center. Prodrick resides in Hendersonville with her rescue cat Ampersand and her rescue dog Laverne (a BRHS alumnus), a frequent visitor at local elementary schools.

“It is a true honor to be offered this opportunity,” Prodrick shares. “I have called Blue Ridge Humane Society home for the last three years. During that time I have seen the number of lives we saved increase each year. As we look to 2019, I am confident that we will continue to expand our reach and better serve the pet and pet owners of our community. I look forward to working in my new capacity with our dynamic team of volunteers and staff as we continue to dedicate ourselves to our mission: to save the lives of those who have no voice.”

Please join us in welcoming Angela Prodrick to this new chapter in Blue Ridge Humane Society’s history as we move toward a new year in our community, one that embraces protection and compassionate care for animals.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society, Inc., is a 501(c)3 animal welfare organization started in 1950 dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life for animals in Henderson County and our neighboring communities. BRHS cares for pets awaiting adoption at the Adoption Center; offers low-cost vaccine clinics, animal education programs, pet training classes, and youth education and projects; coordinates community pet food assistance, emergency vet assistance, and the Spay Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which is a collaboration with Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and the Henderson County Animal Services Center.

If you believe in our cause, consider making a donation or learning how to volunteer by visiting the Blue Ridge Humane Society’s website at www.blueridgehumane.org or call (828) 692-2639.