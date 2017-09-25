Press release:

Experience Cherokee culture at the 105th annual Indian Fair Oct. 3-7. In addition to the typical country fair carnival rides, games, animals and agriculture, find plenty of authentic local traditions, art and food.

A parade down the streets of Cherokee kicks off opening day.

Watch kids and adults compete in stickball, demonstrations in archery and blowguns, and plenty of dance. The Warriors of AniKituhwa will perform and teach dances on Oct. 3 and 6.

On Saturday night, watch a concert by country artists Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan as part of their Grits & Glamour Tour.

Purchase tickets at the front gate. Prices vary by day. Free admission for children 6 and under.

Tuesday: Parade Day. (Parade at 4 p.m., fair open 5-10 p.m.; $10/person)

Wednesday: Children’s Day. (Open 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; $10/person, age 17 & younger admitted free)

Thursday: Elder’s Day. (Open 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; $10/person)

Friday: Veterans and Visitor Appreciation Day. (Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $7/person)

Saturday: Community Day and Concert. (9 a.m.-Midnight; $15/person)

Location: Cherokee Indian Fair Grounds, 545 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

For more information, visit visitcherokeenc.com/events/detail/cherokee-indian-fair/