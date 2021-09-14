Press release from Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau:

WHAT: Explore Asheville is hosting the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. The theme for this live, in-person event is “The Heart of Hospitality.”

WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 3 – 6 p.m. [see detailed agenda below]

WHERE: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

WHO: This event is designed for travel & hospitality businesses and those interested in learning more about Asheville and Buncombe County’s vibrant tourism community. As of 6 p.m. on Sept. 13, more than 200 people have registered to attend.

AGENDA:

2:30 p.m.: Doors open for safety protocol check-in [SEE BELOW FOR DETAILS]

3:00 – 4:30 p.m.: Program

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.: Hospitality & Networking

PROGRAM FEATURES (times are approximate):

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.: Entertainment by singer Virtuous; Video interviews with 5 local people in hospitality relaying their personal stories and sometimes unconventional journeys to their careers; Strategic imperatives for tourism going forward (President & CEO Vic Isley)

3:30 – 4:00 p.m.: Keynote speaker Kevin Brown – See bio here

4:00 – 4:30 p.m.: Recognition of outgoing BCTDA board members; Presentation of the Willam A.V. Cecil Tourism Leadership Award – See past recipients here

SAFETY PROTOCOLS, AS REQUIRED BY THOMAS WOLFE AUDITORIUM/HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER:

All attendees, INCLUDING MEDIA, must:

Wear a mask at all times indoors unless actively eating or drinking

Upon entry, provide proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the event

Show government-issued ID bearing the name matching the vaccination card or test result

See important details of these safety protocols here, as provided by Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

MORE ABOUT THIS EVENT & LINK TO REGISTER: https://www.ashevillecvb.com/presenting-the-heart-of-hospitality-the-annual-meeting-of-buncombe-county-tda-hosted-by-explore-asheville-september-15-3-6-p-m/