Press release from Land of Sky Regional Council:

The Annual State of Our Air Briefing and Press Conference will be held on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:30pm at the Land of Sky Regional Council office at 339 New Leicester Highway, Suite 140, Asheville, NC 28806.

Speakers include the Director the NC Division of Air Quality and a representative of the WNC Regional Air Quality Agency who will discuss our current air quality conditions, trends and programs to address various sources of air pollution.

Duke Energy representatives will discuss the WNC Modernization Program designed to reduce energy demand and emissions. The full agenda is attached.

Refreshments and pre-event interviews will be at 1:30pm.