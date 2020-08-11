Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting help to locate a missing juvenile, Akira Brianna Miller. She was last seen on August 3 in downtown Asheville.

Miller is described as a 16 year old, white female, 5’5″, and 135 pounds. She has recently dyed her hair red, but her natural hair color is brunette.

If anyone has any information on the location of Akira Brianna Miller they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.