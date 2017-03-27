Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who is linked to several mail/package thefts and subsequent check frauds in the Skyland/Arden area.

The suspect’s name is Jackie Diana King, a 29 year old female from Whittier, NC. Her last known address is 40 E. Piney Mountain Rd. in Whittier. She is described as 5’08” and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ms. King currently has one open warrant in Buncombe County for Forgery and Uttering with more charges pending. She is believed to be driving a Dodge Caravan. She was last seen this morning at a bank in Candler attempting to pass more forged checks.

The investigation into these and other charges is ongoing, and anyone who may have information reference this matter is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-828-255-5050, or Det. Brian Hogan at 1-828-259-5930.