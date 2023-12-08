Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (December 8, 2023): Asheville Police Department Detectives have charged William Mcalpin Aycock IV (09/14/1986) with sex crimes involving a minor following a long-running investigation.

After serving a search warrant during Aycock’s initial arrest, investigators uncovered evidence that led to additional charges of two counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Aycock was taken into custody on December 8 and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under NO BOND (not eligible for release).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to share with the Asheville Police Department can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

APD News Release- APD Arrest Coffee Shop Peeper

Asheville, NC (September 20, 2023): Asheville Police Department Detectives have arrested a man in connection with hidden cameras placed in bathrooms at a south Asheville Starbucks on May 9, 2022.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives and forensic technicians, with support from the State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant on William Mcalpin Aycock IV (09/14/1986)residence to gather additional evidence. Aycock was charged with two felony counts of Felony Secret Peeping.

Aycock was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on September 8 and released on a written promise to appear in court. The investigation is ongoing.

