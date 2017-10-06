Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (October 6, 2017): At approximately 6:30 a.m. the Asheville Police Department’s Hazardous Device Team responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Asheville Regional Airport. The package was located by the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department. The explosive device was rendered safe by the Hazardous Device Team and removed from the Asheville Regional Airport.
We are requesting public assistance to locate a person of interest in this incident. The white male has been seen in multiple locations along Airport Road since Tuesday, October 3. We encourage anyone with information regarding the identity of this person of interest, or if anyone has seen a person matching this description, to please not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.
The Asheville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department are working in coordination to conduct further investigation into this incident. No additional information is available at this time.
As always we encourage the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.