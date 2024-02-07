Press release from Asheville Police Department

Asheville Police Department detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in south Asheville that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD patrol officers responded to a residence near the 35 block of Forest Street around 9:44 p.m. on February 6 to investigate a reported gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man at a residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and administered emergency medical care to the victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS for treatment.

The victim told officers he was walking his dogs outside when shots rang out from passing vehicles.

Officers canvassed the area and located 9 shell casings and damage from bullet holes at a nearby residence.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and asking anyone with information about the case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or contact APD at (828) 252-1110.