Press release from Asheville Police Department:

At 1:30 p.m. on November 8, the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to Yorkshire Street near Hendersonville Road in the Biltmore area regarding an armed robbery. The victim reported that they were confronted by two men in a wooded area, and that one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other forcibly took items from their bag. The suspects then fled the scene. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed during the incident.

Following a preliminary investigation, the APD has developed two persons of interest in the case, and detectives are actively following up on those leads.

If anyone has information concerning this incident or as to the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.