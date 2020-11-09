Press release from Asheville Police Department:
At 1:30 p.m. on November 8, the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to Yorkshire Street near Hendersonville Road in the Biltmore area regarding an armed robbery. The victim reported that they were confronted by two men in a wooded area, and that one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the other forcibly took items from their bag. The suspects then fled the scene. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed during the incident.
Following a preliminary investigation, the APD has developed two persons of interest in the case, and detectives are actively following up on those leads.
If anyone has information concerning this incident or as to the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.