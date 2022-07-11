Asheville Police Detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man died after being shot multiple times in downtown Asheville early Sunday morning.

Earlier this morning at 2:20 a.m., Asheville Police Officers were patrolling downtown when they heard gunshots ring out. They quickly searched the area, and when they arrived at Spruce St. just north of College St., they saw a number of persons fleeing and found 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant lying on the ground. Grant had been shot multiple times in the back. The Officers provided emergency trauma care in an attempt to sustain Grant’s life. Buncombe County EMS arrived and transported him to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and Forensic Technicians arrived to investigate. Throughout the course of the morning, they obtained important physical evidence and have identified a person of interest. Grant’s next of kin has been notified.

This is the ninth homicide of 2022, the seventh by firearm.