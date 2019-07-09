Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

At approximately 9:45 Tuesday morning, officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) attempted to serve a domestic violence arrest warrant at 56 Oteen Church Road, Lot 504. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 42 year-old William Lee Maltba. During the course of the arrest, Officer Carrie Lee fired her handgun, striking Maltba in the leg. The shots fired call came in about 10:15 a.m. Maltba was transported to Mission Hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Lee was not injured.

Maltba has an outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation. Additional charges are pending.

Per APD protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was called in to investigate the shooting. Per APD’s Use of Force Policy, Lee was placed on investigative suspension.

For additional questions regarding this investigation, please contact Ange Grube with the SBI at agrube@ncsbi.gov.