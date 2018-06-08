Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing person, Tamara (“Tammy”) Ann Gibson. Gibson was last seen on May 23, 2018 in Barltett Arms Apartments.
Gibson is described as a white female, 59 years of age, 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She is known to frequent AHOPE, Haywood Street Congregation United Methodist Church and the areas of Tunnel Road and Patton Avenue.
On June 1, 2018 the Laramie, Wyoming Police Department located Gibson’s vehicle, which had been damaged due to a fire. The Asheville Police Department is working in coordination with the Laramie Police Department on this case.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Tamara Ann Gibson they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
