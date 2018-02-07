Press release from Asheville Police Department:

On Thursday, Feb. 1, at approximately 9:10 p.m., two suspects attempted to rob an Asheville Mall employee with a firearm. The suspects are described as black males wearing dark colored clothing.

The employee was leaving the mall and walking to his vehicle that was parked in front of the entrance adjacent to Barnes & Noble. One of the males confronted the employee and displayed a handgun while demanding money. The employee was struck over the head with the firearm. Both subjects fled the scene in the direction of the intersection of S. Tunnel and Tunnel Rd. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who witnessed this incident or has additional information to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.