Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (June 22, 2018): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile, Lyla Conklin. Conklin was last seen on the morning of June 21 at 111 Victoria Road in Asheville. She was wearing a red hoodie with the Owen Middle School logo, black leggings and black tennis shoes.

Lyla Conklin

She is described as a white female, 13 years of age, 5’7″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. She is possibly attempting to travel to a family member’s home in Hickory, NC.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lyla Conklin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.