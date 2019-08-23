Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) is requesting assistance to locate missing person, Kendrick Gaston Erwin. Erwin is described as a 5’7″ black male, 49 years of age, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Erwin’s last reported contact with anyone was by phone on Aug. 12. It is not known when or where he was last seen. He is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.