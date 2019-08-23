Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department (APD) is requesting assistance to locate missing person, Kendrick Gaston Erwin. Erwin is described as a 5’7″ black male, 49 years of age, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Erwin’s last reported contact with anyone was by phone on Aug. 12. It is not known when or where he was last seen. He is known to frequent the downtown area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.