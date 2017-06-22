Press release:
APD Requesting Public Assistance to Locate Kedrick Tevon Green
Asheville, NC (June 21, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate Kedrick Tevon Green. Green currently has three open warrants for Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Discharge Firearm in City Limits.
On Wednesday, June 21 at approximately 11:16 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a gun discharge in the Shiloh Community. The investigation revealed that Kedrick Green shot at a female he was previously involved in a domestic relationship with. No injuries were reported.
Green is described as a black male, 24 years of age, 5’4″ and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms including a heart with spider web. He is known to frequent the communities of Shiloh, Pisgah View and Black Mountain.
Green is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
