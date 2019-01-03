Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to identify a suspect involved in the armed robbery of SunTrust Bank (2397 Hendersonville Road) on January 2. At approximately 1:00 p.m. a white male entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The note suggested that the suspect had a gun, however one was never displayed. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. No one was injured as a result of this incident. The suspect is described as a white male in his fifties.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.