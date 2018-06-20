Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to identify a male suspect who stole a purse from the Orange Peel on May 27, 2018 at approximately 12:55 a.m. Both the purse and the contents have been recovered.
The suspect is thought to frequent the downtown area.
If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
For additional information, please contact Christina Hallingse, APD public information officer, at 828-259-5881 or challingse@ashevillenc.gov.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.