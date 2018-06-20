Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to identify a male suspect who stole a purse from the Orange Peel on May 27, 2018 at approximately 12:55 a.m. Both the purse and the contents have been recovered.

The suspect is thought to frequent the downtown area.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

For additional information, please contact Christina Hallingse, APD public information officer, at 828-259-5881 or challingse@ashevillenc.gov.