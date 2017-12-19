Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (December 19, 2017): The Asheville Police Department would like to request assistance to locate Corey Asheston Howell of Brevard. Howell has four open warrants for Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Public Officers, Misdemeanor Larceny and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. the Asheville Police Department received a tip that Corey Asheton Howell was in Pisgah View Apartments. While attempting to serve Howell’s open warrants he fled from officers. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him.

Howell is described as a 27 year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’0″ tall and weights approximately 220 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face, neck, hands, abdomen and chest. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with white lettering over a black hoodie and blue pants.

We encourage anyone who sees Howell or has information on his whereabouts to please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.