Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department (APD) is requesting assistance from the public to locate a suspect that has been charged as a result of a homicide. In the hours following the shooting that occurred Thursday on Reed Street in south Asheville, investigators have identified and charged Marteise Javon Hines, date of birth 10/12/1995, of Asheville with first degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hines should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the area of south Asheville and the Montford community. If Hines is seen, use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on the location of Hines is asked to call APD at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
This investigation continues. Additional details will be released as we are able.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.