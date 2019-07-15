Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) is requesting assistance from the public to locate a suspect that has been charged as a result of a homicide. In the hours following the shooting that occurred Thursday on Reed Street in south Asheville, investigators have identified and charged Marteise Javon Hines, date of birth 10/12/1995, of Asheville with first degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hines should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the area of south Asheville and the Montford community. If Hines is seen, use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the location of Hines is asked to call APD at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

This investigation continues. Additional details will be released as we are able.