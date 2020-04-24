APD requests assistance to locate Joshua Hardin

Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) is requesting assistance to locate a missing juvenile, Joshua Hardin. Hardin was last seen on the morning of March 4 in the area of Dogwood Court in East Asheville.

Joshua Hardin is described as a 16 year old, black male, 5’7″, and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the location of Joshua Hardin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.