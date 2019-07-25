Press release from the City of Asheville:
The Asheville Police Department (APD) is seeking assistance to locate Michael Sheldon Holloman. Holloman has not been seen or heard from since July 8.
Holloman is a 38 year old black male, 5’10”, and weighs about 150 pounds. Holloman has a medical condition and has not been taking his medications. He could be in need of assistance. He may be homeless at this time and living in or around the downtown area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Sheldon Holloman is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.