Press release from the City of Asheville:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) is seeking assistance to locate Michael Sheldon Holloman. Holloman has not been seen or heard from since July 8.

Holloman is a 38 year old black male, 5’10”, and weighs about 150 pounds. Holloman has a medical condition and has not been taking his medications. He could be in need of assistance. He may be homeless at this time and living in or around the downtown area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Sheldon Holloman is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.