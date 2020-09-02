Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing juvenile, Najeona Griffin. She was last seen on August 26, 2020.

She is described as a black female, 17 years old, 5’3″, and approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Najeona Griffin they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.