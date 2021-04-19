Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Terry Keith South, Jr. was reported missing by a family member on April 16. His family last heard from him on February 17, 2021.

He is a white man, 35 years old, 6’4″, and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms and hands including “South” written across his fingers, a cross with angel wings, a joker, a skull, and a tribal band. His last known address was Hillcrest Apartments.

Detectives need your help to locate Terry. If anyone has information about where he might be they use the TIP2APD smartphone app (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by text TIP2APD to 847411 to submit it anonymously. Information can also be provided by calling (828) 252-1110.