Asheville Police Requesting Assistance to Locate Persons of Interest in Numerous Thefts

Asheville, NC (January 8, 2018): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991) and Hope Elizabeth Baker (05/21/1982). Miller and Baker are persons of interest in numerous thefts in and around the Asheville area. Miller and Baker both currently have multiple outstanding warrants, several of which are felonies. The two should not be approached as they are to be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Image courtesy of APD

Miller is described a white male, approximately 5’11” and 165 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Baker is a white female approximately 5’05” and 125 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dennis Gates Miller or Hope Elizabeth Baker they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 .