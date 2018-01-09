From the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Requesting Assistance to Locate Persons of Interest in Numerous Thefts
Asheville, NC (January 8, 2018): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991) and Hope Elizabeth Baker (05/21/1982). Miller and Baker are persons of interest in numerous thefts in and around the Asheville area. Miller and Baker both currently have multiple outstanding warrants, several of which are felonies. The two should not be approached as they are to be considered potentially armed and dangerous.
Miller is described a white male, approximately 5’11” and 165 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Baker is a white female approximately 5’05” and 125 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dennis Gates Miller or Hope Elizabeth Baker they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.