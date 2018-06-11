Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing person Christopher Daryl Houston. Houston was last seen on June 4, around noon, traveling by foot in the area of October Road.
Christopher Houston is described as a white male, 35 years of age, 5’5″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also goes by the name of “Skittles”. He is known to frequent the BP gas station at 589 Brevard Road, Pisgah View Apartments, 12 Baskets Cafe and the library on Haywood Road.
Houston is known to have several health related issues and is currently without his medication.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Daryl Houston, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
