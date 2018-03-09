From the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Request Assistance to Locate Missing Person, Natalie Huff
Asheville, NC (March 8, 2018): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Natalie Paige Huff. She was last seen at Carolina Towing, 2019 Smokey Park Highway) on February 28, 2018.
Huff is described as a white female, approximately 5’8″ tall and 145 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is likely operating a silver, four door 2011 Mazda 6 with Kentucky license plate 735TTG.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Natalie Paige Huff they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (8282) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
