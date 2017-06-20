Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (June 20, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting public assistance to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 a.m. at the Citi Stop (1361 Patton Avenue). A male subject wearing a dark hoodie with a white eagle emblem, light brown jeans, work style boots, a ball cap and a black bandanna entered the store, produced a pistol and demanded money and lottery tickets. The suspect fled the scene in a black four door vehicle with $379 in cash, $420 worth of lottery tickets and 8 packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. a white female cashed in $390 of the lottery tickets at Norms Minit Mart in Hendersonville. The female was seen entering and exiting the same black four door vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the identities or whereabouts of these individuals they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.