In less than 24 hours four shootings occurred across Asheville. Three people have been shot, and one has passed away. The two other victims are in critical condition.





The four shootings are detailed below:





I240E near Amboy Road: A road rage incident has left one vehicle with a bullet hole in the passenger side door. The driver was not injured. The incident happened around 8:00 am on April 15. The driver has described the shooter as a white male, with short hair, driving a silver VW Jetta, possibly a 2008-2015 model, with multiple stickers on the back.





Southern Street: Twenty-six-year-old Javius Marquez Davidson was shot once in the upper chest and has died. The shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. on April 15 in front of an apartment with several people and children in the area. Detectives have charged and arrested Brandon Jamario Delegal. He has been charged with: Involuntary manslaughter Possession of a firearm by a felon Trafficking Fentanyl Possession with intent to sell/distribute Fentanyl



He is currently in jail on no bond.

Smokey Park Highway: A second road rage incident happened at 2:13 p.m. on April 15. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and is still fighting for his life. A person of interest has been identified and located with the assistance of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

High Court Entrance: A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and is currently in critical, but stable condition. The shooting happened at 3:27 a.m. on April 16. He was shot outside of an occupied home in West Asheville.



